November 25, 2017 1:05 pm
Updated: November 25, 2017 1:57 pm

Crews called to battle blaze at commercial building in central Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

At least 24 firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building next to the Burger Baron in the area of 95 Street and 111 Avenue on Saturday morning.

At least 24 firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building next to the Burger Baron in the area of 95 Street and 111 Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, a man called 911 at 10:15 a.m., when he saw the fire as he was walking his dog. Crews arrived on scene at 10:19 a.m.

Video posted online showed smoke billowing from the roof of a building as cars drove by.

It is not known if the fire resulted in any injuries.

More to come…

