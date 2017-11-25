Crews called to battle blaze at commercial building in central Edmonton

At least 24 firefighters were called to a fire at a commercial building next to the Burger Baron in the area of 95 Street and 111 Avenue on Saturday morning.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, a man called 911 at 10:15 a.m., when he saw the fire as he was walking his dog. Crews arrived on scene at 10:19 a.m.

Video posted online showed smoke billowing from the roof of a building as cars drove by.

It is not known if the fire resulted in any injuries.

More to come…