Road rage incident causes massive traffic jam on Highway 132 in Longueuil

Highway 132 West in Longueuil was the scene of a road rage incident, partially closing until around 6 p.m. Saturday.

A 40-year-old man was driving a van with four children on board when he collided with at least three cars in three different places, according to Quebec provincial police.

The chase began shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, after police got several calls about a man driving dangerously in a van with children on board.

The driver first hit a car on Highway 40 West near Boulevard Henri-Bourassa, then a second car near Marien Avenue, police said.

He then reportedly hit the second car again, which projected him into a wall on Highway 132 West, near Roland-Therrien Boulevard.

Quebec provincial police found four children aboard the van as well as undetermined drugs.

One of the children was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police closed two out of the three ways on Highway 132 West for the investigation.

A specialist reconstructed the scene to determine what happened.

Important traffic jams ensued, cars were backing up as far as Boucherville.

According to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Eloise Cossette, the man will be facing charges of dangerous driving.

