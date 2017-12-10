Weather
December 10, 2017 12:04 pm

Snow on the way for London, Middlesex County

By Reporter  980 CFPL

A man walks in a blizzard in Omsk, Russia in this file image.

GETTY IMAGES
If you were hoping for more snow you may be in luck.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and Middlesex County.

The national weather reporting agency said the area can expect to see 5 to 10 centimeters of snow during the day Monday which will taper off Monday night.

The organization also said although localized, slightly higher amounts are possible, snowfall warnings are not expected.

The statement also includes, Parkhill, Komoka and Strathroy.

