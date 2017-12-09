Canada
December 9, 2017 11:28 pm

Carbon monoxide exposure at farm in Delta, B.C., sends over 40 people to hospital

Forty-two people were transported to hospital – 10 in serious-to-critical condition – after a carbon monoxide exposure in Delta, B.C. Saturday.

The incident took place at a greenhouse farm called Windset Farms on 41 B St., where police say a number of people became ill while pressure washing inside a nursery. Officials say carbon monoxide from the gas engine may have built up because of poor ventilation.

While only approximately a dozen or so workers showed symptoms, all staff were taken to various hospitals around metro Vancouver to be checked as a precaution. Eight individuals were taken away by ambulances at the time.

B.C. Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) confirmed that 13 ambulances responded to the scene.

The BCEHS update came a few hours later, and revealed that of the more than 40 patients that were taken to hospital, 32 remain in stable condition and 10 are in serious condition.

