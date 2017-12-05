Carbon monoxide leak to blame for Metrotown evacuation in Burnaby on Monday evening

Grocery shoppers had to be evacuated Monday evening from the Real Canadian Superstore in Metropolis at Metrotown in Burnaby, at around 8:30 p.m. after a carbon monoxide leak.

Fortis says the source appears to be a malfunctioning piece of equipment on the store’s roof and that the equipment will need to be fixed.

Crews cleared the area around 11 p.m. and the evacuation order was lifted.

The store is scheduled to open at regular operating hours Tuesday.

No one was hurt.

With files from Global BC