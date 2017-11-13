High carbon monoxide levels send three to hospital
Fire officials said three people were sent to hospital Sunday night after being exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide.
Responders were called to a house on Garfield Street North, where the home was determined to be a “polluted environment”.
Officials said a gas-powered generator was running inside the house, causing levels that could cause death in under an hour.
The three people were listed in stable condition.
RELATED: Winter brings carbon monoxide concerns
The incident comes after officials sent out a reminder last week about the dangers of carbon monoxide.
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service encourages everyone to purchase a carbon monoxide alarm and to call 911 if carbon monoxide is suspected inside a home.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.