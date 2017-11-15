Carbon monoxide scare forces evacuation of Royal Oak condo complex

Dozens of people were forced from a condominium complex in the community of Royal Oak on Wednesday after carbon monoxide alarms began sounding.

Firefighters were called to the 8800 block of Royal Birch Boulevard at around 7:30 a.m.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said fewer than 50 people were in the building at the time, as many had already left for the day.

Firefighters said they detected CO levels ranging from 50 parts per million in some suites to 400 parts per million near the boiler room.

Crews went door to door to make sure residents had all left the building.

ATCO Gas was called to investigate, and Calgary Transit buses were brought in to keep evacuated residents warm.

It was determined the high CO levels were caused by a buildup of ice which was blocking the fresh air intake units on the roof of the building.

The ice was cleared and the building was aired out. All of the displaced residents were then allowed back in the building once it was deemed safe.

No injuries were reported, according to the CFD.