Brandon Davidson faces former team with Edmonton Oilers in Montreal

Maybe one of the biggest stages in hockey will be the cure for what ails the Edmonton Oilers.

“It’s Saturday night. We’re in Montreal. Hockey Night in Canada. You’d think the guys would step up and respond. I know I’d be excited if I were playing,” Oilers head coach Todd McLellan said.

The Oilers have had some passionless performances this season, including Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Philadelphia. They’ve won four of their last seven but enter Saturday’s game eight points out of a playoff spot.

Motivation won’t be an issue for defenceman Brandon Davidson. He’ll play for the Oilers for the first time since they claimed him off waivers from the Canadiens last weekend.

“I’m motivated for sure. I don’t think there are any hard feelings here, but to be my first game coming back in a couple of weeks to a team that didn’t want me, that puts a burr in my saddle and gets me a little fired up,” Davidson said, who hasn’t played since November 22.

The Oilers expected lineup is:

Lucic -McDavid – Puljujarvi

Maroon – Nugent-Hopkins – Cammalleri

Walker – Draisaitl – Slepyshev

Khaira – Letestu – Kassian

Nurse – Russell

Klefbom – Benning

Auvitu – Davidson

Brossoit

The Oilers have won five of their last six visits to Montreal.

Catch the Oilers and Habs on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 3:30pm. The game starts at 5pm.