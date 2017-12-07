Edmonton Oilers can’t figure out Flyers and lose at home again

The Edmonton Oilers poor play on home ice continued Wednesday night at Rogers Place as they were beaten 4-2 by the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Oilers killed off two penalties in the first period but didn’t generate much offensively, getting outshot 13-7. Laurent Brossoit, coming off a rough third period in Calgary on Saturday, made a couple of solid saves.

The Oilers struck shorthanded 3:21 into the second. Connor McDavid broke in down the right side and sent a pass across to Leon Draisaitl, who was able to beat a sprawling Brian Elliott. It was the Oilers’ fourth shorthanded goal in the last 11 games. The Flyers went on their fourth power play five minutes later and finally made the Oilers play, with Jordan Weal tapping in a cross-crease pass. Dale Weise snuck one through Brossoit’s five-hole with 5:15 left in the period to make it 2-1 Philadelphia.

Darnell Nurse hit the cross bar 11 seconds into the third. Michael Raffl converted a breakaway to make it 3-1 with 15:54 to go. The Oilers finally cranked it up offensively with 10 minutes left, leading to a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins goal with 6:40 left. They went on a power play with 3:43 to go but couldn’t find the tying goal. Wayne Simmonds iced it with an empty-net goal in the last minute.

Brossoit made 29 saves while Elliott made 23 stops. The Oilers sink to 11-15-2 on the season and 5-9-0 at home.

The Oilers visit Montreal on Saturday.