Community rallying to support family after 3-year-old boy dies in Caledonia-area house fire

Hours after a house fire in Ohsweken, Ont., left a three-year-old boy dead and saw two infants rushed to the hospital in serious condition, residents quickly mobilized in an effort to support the family.

Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to a house on Fourth Line near Chiefswood Road after 11:30 a.m. Friday with reports a child was trapped inside a burning home.

After firefighters went inside, they found a three-year-old boy unconscious under a bed in a second-floor bedroom. He was taken to West Haldimand General Hospital by paramedics where he later died.

Two infants, a three-week-old and a one-year-old, were taken to the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto. Four other children were assessed by paramedics. Multiple adults were also home at the time.

Tiffany Thomas started the “Help the Bomberry family” crowdfunding campaign on GoFundMe Friday evening after hearing about the fire.

“Two tragedies happened basically: They lost their home and they lost their son,” she told Global News Saturday.

“We hold children very high in our communities because they’re the future and when somebody loses a kid, it’s almost like we put ourselves in that position and we want to help.”

Thomas said the first donation came in three minutes after the campaign began. She said she hoped to raise at least $5,000 to help the family of nine pay for funeral arrangements, hospital fees, shelter and other expenses. As of mid-Saturday afternoon, the campaign exceeded the initial goal. Thomas said the early support has been important.

“The family needs more than money right now. They need support from our community and they need to know that we’re there for them, and I think Six Nations does a good job at coming together,” she said.

Officials said Saturday morning that investigators are still at the house as they work to determine where and how the fire started.

Matthew Miller, chief of Six Nations Fire and Emergency Services, was at the scene of the fire Friday and brought the three-year-old boy downstairs. He said first responders and community members have been supporting each other since the call came in.

“I know it’s a very difficult time for our fire and emergency services … but it’s nothing in comparison to what the family is probably experiencing at this point,” Miller said.

Miller said house fires in Six Nations aren’t uncommon and firefighters said the dangers of fires are increased in First Nations communities.

“Based on federal statistics, you’re 10.4 times more likely to die in a First Nation in Canada than any other place in Canada,” he said.

“Unfortunately we are living statistics of that here in Six Nations as we respond to at least two or three house fires per month.”