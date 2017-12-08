3-year-old boy dead, 2 infants in serious condition after house fire near Caledonia

The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire in Ohsweken, Ont., that left a three-year-old boy dead and two infants in serious condition.

Six Nations Fire Department Chief Matthew Miller said crews were called to a house on Fourth Line near Chiefswood Road after 11:30 a.m. Friday to reports of a structure fire.

After arriving, Miller said he and another firefighter went into the burning house and found the three-year-old on the second floor underneath a bed. He was taken to West Haldimand General Hospital by paramedics where he later died.

Tragedy in Six Nations (Oshweken): 3-year-old boy killed, 1-year-old & 3-week old children seriously hurt in a house fire at 4th Line & Chiefswood Rd. OFM investigators on scene. Fire Chief Matthew Miller suffered minor smoke inhalation, transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/YtJWBJRgYb Story continues below — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 9, 2017

Two infants, a three-week-old and a one-year-old, were taken to hospital in serious condition. Miller said four other children were being assessed.

Miller said, while bringing the child down the stairs, he hit his head and his breathing mask was knocked off.

Miller had to be treated in hospital for smoke inhalation, but was released a short time after and returned to the scene. He said the call has been a difficult one for first responders.

“It’s a tragic situation for the community. I can’t imagine what the family, and friends of the family, are going through at this time,” he said.

“We’re having a very hard time with this call.”

The Office of the Fire Marshal is looking into the origin and cause of the fire. Two staff were on-site Friday evening. They’re scheduled to return Saturday morning with a forensic fire engineer.

Officials are scheduled to hold a news conference Saturday morning to provide an update.