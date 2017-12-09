Province snips tenancy rule loopholes allowing double-digit rent increases

The NDP says it has closed two loopholes that have allowed B.C. landlords to jack up rents over the current maximum annual increases outlined in residential tenancy regulations.

On Saturday, BC NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert announced the elimination of the geographic rent increase clause in the Residential Tenancy Regulation and in the Manufactured Home Park Tenancy Regulation.

.@SChandraHerbert says many tenants faced with 30% rent increases. Says the loophole being closed means rents can’t increase by more than 4% in 2018 #bcpoli #vanre pic.twitter.com/emuXlY7sHY — Kyle Benning (@KBBenning) December 9, 2017

In B.C., landlords are only allowed to increase a tenant’s rent by two per cent plus inflation each year (in 2018, four per cent), but the clause allowed them to apply for an exception if they were currently charging rent significantly lower than for similar suites nearby.

That possibility caused an outcry in Vancouver’s West End last spring, where tenants of one apartment were facing potential increases of 43 per cent, or up to $500 per month.

The province says it is also bringing in financial penalties for landlords or tenants who repeatedly break the law.

Details of those administrative penalties were not available on Saturday.

The province will also change the way it regulates fixed-term leases with vacate clauses.

Critics have charged that under existing rules, unscrupulous landlords are signing tenants to one-year leases with a clause that forces them to either move out or negotiate a new lease at the end of one year.

That has given landlords the power to re-sign tenants to new leases at rents far higher than the maximum allowable annual increase, they argued.

The province says under the new rules, landlords who sign a new lease with the same tenant will now be restricted to the same four per cent rent hike that month to month tenants or those on long-term leases face.

The changes take effect on Monday.