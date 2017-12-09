Pedestrian dies in Pointe-Claire after collision

A 47-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in Pointe-Claire.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. at the corner of Brunswick Boulevard and Fairview Avenue.

According to SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant, the car was heading west on Brunswick and the pedestrian was crossing northbound.

Police say the 74-year-old driver was driving a green light when it hit the pedestrian.

The woman was taken to hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead.

The driver was treated for shock and after he gave his statement to police, was released.

Police have spoken with witnesses and are investigating the circumstances around the accident.

A mechanical revision will be performed on the car.