Vancouver looks to support ‘legacy businesses’ to sustain Chinatown’s character

Renters facing so-called “renovictions” aren’t the only ones who have to deal with the consequences of changing neighbourhoods.

Businesses have faced their own challenges. And that’s why the City of Vancouver is looking at how to help keep long-standing community fixtures from being displaced.

The City of Vancouver launched a study earlier this year to focus on “legacy businesses” in Chinatown.

The purpose of the study was to examine businesses that have strong connections to their neighbourhoods and that play key roles in their communities.

The initial findings of the study will be presented on Friday night.

Retaining heritage shops is important to preserve the character of a neighbourhood, said Wes Regan, community economic development planner with the city.

“Those types of qualities that people find to be, you know… the intangible qualities that contribute to the sense of feeling of a place,” Regan said.

The study also focused on a program launched in San Francisco, where a legacy business program was launched to help address issues that were “similar to those in Vancouver.”

“Chinatown is the main focus of the study at this point, but data was also collected from adjacent areas for future work,” read a city release.

“We’ve really heard from residents and merchants alike, concerns about the pace of change,” Regan said.

Feedback from residents and local businesses will help the city retain historic and culturally important businesses, he added.