National expert hired to help tackle homelessness in Kelowna

The City of Kelowna has hired outside professional help in creating a long-term strategy to combat homelessness in the city.

The recently created Journey Home Task Force will have the assistance of Calgary based Turner Strategies at a cost of $100,000.

“Turner Strategies has completed more than 50 projects that focus on resolving complex social issues, like poverty and homelessness,” said task force co-chair Martin Bell in a news release. “We are excited to incorporate and learn from such an exceptional national expert.”

The company has worked on similar initiatives in Victoria Calgary, Edmonton and Yellowknife.

“The combined expertise included on Dr. Turner’s team will help our community make significant progress toward preventing homelessness, and ensuring if it does occur, that it is short-lived and doesn’t reoccur,” said task force co-chair Kyleen Myrah.

The 21 member Journey Home Task Force is tasked with delivering a strategy to address homelessness to Kelowna city council by June 2018.