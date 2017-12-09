Winnipeg man uses flowers to honour his wife’s memory

A Winnipeg woman was greeted with a colourful surprise on a chilly day.

Cari Bentham was leaving the Costco on McGillivray Boulevard Wednesday when she was approached by a man in the parking lot. He handed her a bouquet of pink and green flowers.

Bentham was ‘in shock.’ The man told her his wife passed away earlier this year. Now, whenever he buys flowers, he picks up an extra bunch to give to an unsuspecting person. Bentham was left surprised by what happened.

“I believe people are inherently good and these types of stories need to be celebrated,” Bentham said.

“I think things get hectic at Christmas time and our focus can slip to all the chaos and materialism the season brings with it. These stories are a great way to focus on what really matters and share that love and joy with everyone we encounter.”

There is even a Facebook page celebrating the city’s random acts of kindness. ‘Pay It Forward Winnipeg’ has nearly 2,000 likes. Moderators reached out to Bentham to share her story after she posted a photo of the flowers online.

This is not the first time Bentham had been the recipient of a random act of kindness, but said this one ‘just seemed so much more special.’

“I hope he knows just how much it meant to me,” Bentham said.

With files from Kelsey James.