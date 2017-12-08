Saskatoon students talk with Santa over radio connection

The local Army Reservists in Saskatoon used their specialized radio equipment to spread some Christmas cheer on Friday afternoon.

A group of Saskatoon school kids got on the line to the North Pole for a chance to chat with Santa himself.

This week, 38 Signal Regiment’s specialized radio equipment reached Santa at six Saskatoon elementary schools, including Cardinal Leger School.

“Christmas is an amazing time of year and to be able to help the kids talk to Santa Claus and fulfill their imagination is absolutely wonderful,” said Cpl. Johann Reimer, with the 38 Signal Regiment.

Through the radio, four-year-old Liam Phelps told Santa what he was hoping to get under the tree this year.

“I asked him for the Paw Patroller,” said Phelps. “’Cause I’m on the good list. [I’m] leaving cookies and carrots out for reindeer and Santa. It’s kind of cool. I get to stay up until they do that.”

The Canadian Armed Forces’ 38 Signal Regiment runs Operation Radio Santa in Saskatoon, Regina, Thunder Bay and Winnipeg.

The annual program was brought over from Germany in the winter of 1982.