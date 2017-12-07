River East students make radio connection to the North Pole

Operation Radio Santa was in full swing again as the 38 Signal Regiment visited Maple Leaf School to give kids the chance to talk to old St. Nick himself.

Equipment was setup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday allowing the kids, ranging in age from junior kindergarten to Grade 6, to radio Santa, giving them the opportunity to ask him questions and to tell him their Christmas wish list.

The annual event is put on by the Regiment, which says that it is a good chance for them to interact with the community.

With files from Christopher Stanton