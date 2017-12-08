Traffic sign on 125 Street coming down after Edmonton business owners speak out

A small “no left turn” sign installed last month on 102 Avenue at 125 Street is coming down after it caused frustration to boil over for High Street-area business owners who have endured years of construction-related road closures and difficulties.

The “no left turn” sign on 102 Avenue was installed to stop eastbound traffic from turning north onto 125 Street, where new bike lanes run adjacent to the avenue.

The City of Edmonton said the sign was installed to address the potential conflict between left-turning motorists and cyclists using the bike route but, after receiving complaints, decided it could be removed and additional protective measures put in place.

The sign was removed on Wednesday, after the following measures were put in place:

An overhead sign to warn eastbound left-turning motorists of cyclists approaching the intersection

Warning signs along the bike route to warn cyclists of left-turning vehicles potentially crossing their path

Additional green pavement markings along the bike path through the intersection to warn motorists and cyclists of the exact area where both parties could come into contact

Barricades that narrow the receiving lanes on 125 Street to reduce the speed of vehicles arriving at the intersection

Several business owners in the High Street area, near 102 Avenue and 124 Street, have been left frustrated and fed up with city projects: first, the 102 Avenue Bridge and then, bike lane construction.

Some business owners in the area have struggled with lower foot traffic, which they say is due to ongoing construction projects making it difficult to access their stores.

During the extended closure, several businesses on the east side of the bridge claim the lack of traffic in the area meant anywhere from 10 to 50 per cent less business.

The city said it will continue to monitor driving and cycling conditions at the 125 Street intersection to keep an eye out for potential issues.