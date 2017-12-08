Roy Moore: America was ‘great’ during slavery, because families were ‘united’

Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore gained attention in November after a string of sexual misconduct allegations came to light. But months before that, the Republican candidate’s controversial remarks about slavery largely flew under the radar.

A tweet by Eric Columbus, who previously worked for the Obama administration, highlighting comments Moore made in September went viral Thursday.

In the tweet, Columbus flagged an article from the L.A. Times, which explains that Moore once said the 1860s were a “great” time in American history — while also acknowledging slavery existed.

According to the L.A. Times article, Moore made the comments at a rally in Florence, Ala. The former judge was asked by a black member of the audience when he thought the “last time” America was great.

This was his response: “I think it was great at the time when families were united — even though we had slavery — they cared for one another…. Our families were strong, our country had a direction.”

The newspaper also noted that during the same event, Moore referred to Indigenous Peoples as “reds” and Asians as “yellows.”

Moore’s comments on slavery resulted in an outcry on Twitter, many people pointing out that slavery actually tore apart families as members were auctioned off.

"It was great at the time when families were united even though we had slavery." Slavery literally tore families apart. Possibly at no time in US history when families were less united than during this time. — sistermagpie (@sistermagpie) December 7, 2017

“Possibly at no time in U.S. history when families were less united than during this time,” one user by the name of Sistermagpie wrote.

Never in my lifetime has a leading candidate for Senate been allowed to say the last time America was great was during slavery….and get away with it. LISTEN TO ME…. This is not OK. It's deeply disturbing. https://t.co/uqzAyWnVjo — Shaun King (@ShaunKing) December 7, 2017

Just to be absolutely clear, The Republican Party has formally endorsed a candidate for Senate who believes the country was better off during SLAVERY. pic.twitter.com/PH1yp7ZtKD — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) December 7, 2017

While many denounced Moore’s words on slavery Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted hours later urging the people of Alabama to vote for him on Dec. 12.

LAST thing the Make America Great Again Agenda needs is a Liberal Democrat in Senate where we have so little margin for victory already. The Pelosi/Schumer Puppet Jones would vote against us 100% of the time. He’s bad on Crime, Life, Border, Vets, Guns & Military. VOTE ROY MOORE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2017

Meanwhile, Moore’s Democrat opponent attempted to gain the support of black voters with a campaign that backfired.

Doug Jones mailed out flyers to black voters this week, posing a question that was criticized as racist.

This mailer is supposedly going to black voters in Alabama … pic.twitter.com/e40giKH80r — Eugene Scott (@Eugene_Scott) December 6, 2017

The poster reads: “Think if a black man went after high school girls anyone would try to make him senator?”

Even with the poster problem, the Washington Post reported Friday that 90 per cent of black voters in Alabama are planning to vote for the Democrat.