Roy Moore spokeswoman to pregnant CNN host: Democrat would support killing your unborn baby

An interview on CNN’s New Day show took an unexpected turn Tuesday morning when a spokeswoman for Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore commented on the host’s unborn baby.

Jane Porter, who appeared on the show to defend Moore amid multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations, congratulated host Poppy Harlow on being pregnant.

READ MORE: RNC once again supports Roy Moore Senate campaign despite allegations of sexual misconduct

“That’s the reason I volunteered to come down to speak for Judge Moore,” Porter then continued. “Because he’ll stand for babies like yours in the womb, where his opponent will stand for killing them up until the moment of birth.”

Porter was referring to Moore’s Democrat rival Doug Jones, who is pro-choice in the abortion debate.

WATCH: Roy Moore calls sexual assault allegations ‘completely false’ and ‘malicious’

Harlow responded in stride, thanking Porter for the well wishes, but quickly steering the conversation away from her child: “Janet, thank you for being with us, and I appreciate the congratulations on our son on the way.”

Later on in the interview, Porter once again used the host’s pregnancy to make an argument against Jones.

READ MORE: Donald Trump backs Roy Moore despite sexual misconduct allegations, dubs him ‘fighter’ in phone call

“If you care about child abuse, you should be talking about the fact that Judge Roy Moore stands for protection, not only for our second amendment rights, so we can protect ourselves against predators, for the rights of babies like your eight-month baby that you’re carrying now. Doug Jones says you can take the life of that baby, and we should pay for it —”

“Let’s leave my child out of this,” Harlow cut in, talking over Porter, then repeated, “Let’s leave my child out of this.”

WATCH: Roy Moore accuser Leigh Corfman details alleged assault at 14 years of age

Moore has leaned on his anti-abortion stance to gain support in the Alabama special election, slated to take place on Dec. 12. Supporters of the judge — who has been accused of pursuing sexual relationships with several underage girls — have also used the debate to frame Moore as a champion of protecting children.

Among those supporters is U.S. President Donald Trump, who tweeted an endorsement of Moore Monday, citing his anti-abortion views.

Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017

“We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more,” Trump wrote.

According to a poll conducted by CBS News, the Republican has the support of 49 per cent of committed while Jones is at 43 per cent.