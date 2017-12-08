Crime
Man injured falling off pedestrian overpass in downtown Calgary

By Online Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews respond to the Victoria Park LRT Station on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 after a man fell off a nearby pedestrian overpass onto the CTrain tracks below.

One man suffered minor injuries on Thursday after falling nearly five metres from a pedestrian overpass in downtown Calgary.

Police told Global News it happened near the Victoria Park LRT Station at around 9:30 p.m. after two people, a man and a woman, became involved in an altercation.

Investigators believe the man was attempting to get away from the woman when he fell off the pedestrian overpass and onto the CTrain tracks below.

Emergency crews respond to the Victoria Park LRT Station on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 after a man fell off a nearby pedestrian overpass onto the CTrain tracks below.

Global News

EMS said he was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

The incident caused Calgary Transit officials to temporarily shut down one track at the Victoria Park LRT Station as emergency crews responded.

Global News