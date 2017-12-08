Man injured falling off pedestrian overpass in downtown Calgary

One man suffered minor injuries on Thursday after falling nearly five metres from a pedestrian overpass in downtown Calgary.
Police told Global News it happened near the Victoria Park LRT Station at around 9:30 p.m. after two people, a man and a woman, became involved in an altercation.
Investigators believe the man was attempting to get away from the woman when he fell off the pedestrian overpass and onto the CTrain tracks below.
EMS said he was taken to hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition.
The incident caused Calgary Transit officials to temporarily shut down one track at the Victoria Park LRT Station as emergency crews responded.
