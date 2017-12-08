Witness says one person dead after shooting in Langley, B.C.

A witness says a man is dead after a shooting in Metro Vancouver Thursday night.

This time it was in Langley, near 204th Street and 82nd Avenue at around 11 p.m.

READ MORE: Gunshot fired through window of Chilliwack home

A witness told Global News the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is at the scene, following a victim being rushed to hospital after being shot multiple times.

No comment yet from Langley RCMP.