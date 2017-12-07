Plush fur flies at Peterborough Petes’ annual Teddy Bear Toss

The Peterborough Memorial Centre was filled with teddy bears during Thursday’s game for the annual Petes Teddy Bear toss.

Fans threw their new teddy bears, tuques or mittens on the ice just after 7:15 pm when the Peterborough Petes’ Chris Paquette scored the team’s first goal against the Sudbury Wolves.

All the bears will be delivered to Winslow-Gerolamy Motors Ltd. to be donated to the annual Country 105 Christmas and Energy 99.7 Miracle broadcast and toy drive for children in need this holiday season.

Volunteers from minor hockey teams helped gather all the items and put them in large garbage bags.

The Petes rallied to win the game 5-4 in overtime.