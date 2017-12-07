Drugs stolen from Winnipeg ambulance partially recovered

Winnipeg police have partially recovered vials of narcotics stolen from an ambulance at St. Boniface Hospital.

The drugs were taken at around 3 a.m. Nov. 27 from the vehicle parked in the ambulance bay near the emergency entrance.

Police said Thursday they arrested two who were in possession of two vials of fentanyl, believed to be the drugs stolen from the ambulance.

“I think it’s too early to tell at this time if one of these individuals was the person or people responsible for stealing the narcotics from the ambulance. This investigation is still somewhat open. There are still four vials that are somewhere out there,” Const. Jay Murray said.

Christopher Lee Tonn, 36, and Gary William Dutka, 44, both from Winnipeg, were picked up downtown around 12 a.m. Dec. 7 near Kennedy Street and Ellice Avenue.

Both have been charged with possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking -fentanyl and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Tonn faces an additional charge of possession of a scheduled substance – methamphetamine.