Fentanyl stolen from ambulance parked at Winnipeg hospital

An investigation has been launched after dangerous drugs were taken from an ambulance parked at St. Boniface Hospital around 3 a.m. Monday.

A release from the City of Winnipeg said four vials of fentanyl and two vials of midazolam, a sedative, were taken. The vehicle was parked in the ambulance bay near the emergency entrance.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service launched an internal investigation into the incident.

Ryan Sneath, assistant chief of paramedics said they are checking into whether or not standard procedures were followed. “All the protocols are being reviewed through this process so we will have further details on whether protocols were followed or they were not followed at a later time.”

Sneath added that the drugs taken are deadly.

“Essentially we’re alerting the public of the potential dangers of the missing drugs. If taken without medical supervision, these drugs are extremely dangerous and can be fatal.”

“We ecourage the public to speak to their children and vulnerable people about the dangers of these medications,” Sneath said.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says the hospital is working with police to provide information on the incident.

Anyone else with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).