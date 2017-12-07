‘We want to be a healthy community’: B.C. First Nations youth sing about life on the reservation

“Dream big,” sings 16-year-old TJ Sochan in the opening verse of a new video posted to YouTube that is starting to get media attention. The song, written by seven First Nations youth is about life on the reservation at Blueberry River First Nations, located north of Fort St. John.

The lyrics address some tough issues facing the youth today.

“We have had a few suicides. It’s been very hard on our community. Very tough losses,” said 16-year-old Tichia Davis, one of the seven singers. “It’s very hard for some of us to talk about. Especially youth, a lot of them were youth and we don’t want to see that anymore. We want to be a healthy community and come together as one.”

Blueberry River First Nations education manager Patsy Grey Eyes initiated the project because she wanted the youth to have their voices heard.

“There’s been a lot of tragedy in the community in the past with suicide, murder, so I thought it was important for them to share some of their story,” she said.

The song is called Where Happiness Dwells, which is named after an area on the reserve where the ancestors would gather. The goal behind the song is to revisit that place and feeling.

One of those ancestors was Charlie Yahey’s great-grandfather, who inspired some of the lyrics.

“He was a dreamer and in my culture a dreamer is someone who had a dream and it comes to life, and he lived there. It’s where all my ancestors and the Dane-Zaa, the beaver people [went], which is my culture. Just wanting to go back to that place as a band, ” said Yahey.

The group created a music video for their song and collaborated with N’we Jinan, a non-profit mobile recording studio that brings music to schools across North America. N’we Jinan music educator David Hodges says teaching kids to channel their emotions into art is therapeutic.

“Kids are confronted with these things on a day-to-day basis and it’s not just indigenous youth it’s all youth. And putting it into something that will either help release all those emotions or help you get through them, or put it out there, because for sure there’s other kids that are feeling the same thing as you,” said Hodges.

University of British Columbia associate professor of art history Dana Claxton says youth using video is a new way for them to pass on their stories.

“If we think of the time of hide paintings or rock carvings or petroglyphs and earth work of recording indigenous history, this is like this generations’ way of marking their history, and themselves, and their reality,” said Claxton, who is of Hunkpapa Lakota ancestry and also a filmmaker and artist.

Blueberry River First Nations community members like Nicole Dennis say they’re excited to see the youth bringing people together.

“I feel so proud of them, especially for them to come out of that bubble I guess you can say, to be able to perform, pretty much in front of the whole community,” she said.

The group will be performing their song on Dec. 15 for the Treaty 8 Chief Tribal Association at Fort St. John.