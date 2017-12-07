Police release picture of man in connection with alleged southwest LRT sexual assault

Calgary police have released a picture of a man in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a southwest LRT station.

A woman reported the incident on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 12:30 p.m. She reported waiting for the CTrain at the downtown West Kerby LRT when a man approached her and asked for a train schedule.

She told police she gave him the information and then tried to walk away, but noticed the man following her. He allegedly began kissing her on the cheek and neck. The woman tried to push him away but alleges he kept touching her until she boarded the train. The woman told police she was on the train when she saw the man approach another woman on the LRT platform.

Police said CCTV footage shows a man approaching at least two women. Police have not identified the second woman.

The suspect is described to be in his 40s to 50s, about five feet, seven inches tall, with a heavy build and white beard. Police said he was wearing a grey hat, black jacket, blue shirt, white trousers and brown shoes. He spoke broken English with an accent.

Anyone who can identify the man in the picture or the second woman is asked to call the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.