‘Lock It OR Lose It’: Police in Ontario set to size up drivers’ crime prevention smarts

With holiday shopping in full swing, police forces across the province are reminding the public to “lock it or lose it.”

READ MORE: RCMP officer, volunteers use flyers to remind Halifax drivers to keep valuables hidden

The campaign, organized by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), was launched Thursday morning at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.

“Locking your vehicle and keeping valuables such as GPS and mobile devices, laptops, shopping bags, money and credit cards out of sight can go a long way in deterring criminal activities,” said Kimberly Greenwood, the OACP’s first vice-president and chief of the Barrie Police Service.

Throughout the Lock It OR Lose It campaign, police officers, auxiliary officers, and crime prevention personnel will be checking parked vehicles to make sure they are locked and that valuables are out of sight. Vehicles up to standard will be left with notices congratulating drivers while notices outlining prevention tips will be left with vehicles that don’t meet those standards.

Today @OACPOfficial announces the #LockItOrLoseIt crime prevention campaign! Please remember to lock your vehicles and hide your valuables. It only takes a second to protect yourself #ldnont pic.twitter.com/uV2pN1xJ0f — London Police ON (@lpsmediaoffice) December 7, 2017

#LockItOrLoseIt Campaign Launches Province Wide for this Holiday Season! @BarriePolice will be in our community through out the next few weeks reminding #Barrie to lock up! #BPSLIOLI2017 @OACPOfficial

See more: https://t.co/W8sCOyEt6H pic.twitter.com/yCWB2HQwNt — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) December 7, 2017

Police also issued a list of the Top 10 tips to protect your vehicle and its contents. The list reminds motorists to:

Ensure doors are always locked and the key is in your pocket

Park in well-lit areas

Never leave money in plain sight

Always roll up your car windows

Put shopping bags and other parcels in the trunk

Ensure GPS is put in a safe, out-of-sight location

Keep vehicle registration certificate and proof of insurance on you

Take electronics, including your cellphone, with you

Don’t leave your car running unattended

If parking in the same lot often, park in different spots each day

We are proud to partner with @OACPOfficial and take part in the provincial #Lockitorloseit campaign. Please remember to lock your vehicles and hide your valuables. Don't make it easy for a thief to ruin your holidays. https://t.co/rTh8NhDlXz pic.twitter.com/roUw0qrp0B — Waterloo Reg. Police (@WRPSToday) December 7, 2017