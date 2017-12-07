‘Lock It OR Lose It’: Police in Ontario set to size up drivers’ crime prevention smarts

With holiday shopping in full swing, police forces across the province are reminding the public to “lock it or lose it.”
The campaign, organized by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP), was launched Thursday morning at Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto.
“Locking your vehicle and keeping valuables such as GPS and mobile devices, laptops, shopping bags, money and credit cards out of sight can go a long way in deterring criminal activities,” said Kimberly Greenwood, the OACP’s first vice-president and chief of the Barrie Police Service.
Throughout the Lock It OR Lose It campaign, police officers, auxiliary officers, and crime prevention personnel will be checking parked vehicles to make sure they are locked and that valuables are out of sight. Vehicles up to standard will be left with notices congratulating drivers while notices outlining prevention tips will be left with vehicles that don’t meet those standards.
Police also issued a list of the Top 10 tips to protect your vehicle and its contents. The list reminds motorists to:
