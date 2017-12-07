City of Calgary announces new twist on fireworks display for New Year’s Eve 2018

Calgarians have a lot to look forward to with fun family-friendly events planned for New Year’s Eve, to kick off 2018. The party will return to the Olympic Plaza with several musical performances leading up to the ball drop and dazzling display of fireworks.

New this year, the fireworks will blast through the air from the Calgary Tower and then continue from the roof of City Hall.

Good Earth will be on site to hand out free hot chocolate to the first 2,000 people at their stand. The Chinook Country Line Dancers were invited by city event organizers for the first time this year. “They were impressed by our performance on Canada Day and they wanted us back for New Year’s Eve,” choreographer and owner of Chinook Country Line Dancers, Reba J told Global News. The group of 50 award-winning dancers will teach people some steps and then perform for the crowd as well.

The city of Calgary has also planned activities including samba and ice skating.

Global Calgary will also be providing live coverage of the New Year’s Eve celebrations from Olympic Plaza from 11 p.m. to 12:10 a.m.