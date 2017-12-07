Bail hearing for Andrea Giesbrecht postponed until January

The woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants will have to wait until January to find out if a judge will grant her bail.

In July, Andrea Giesbrecht was sentenced to 8.5 years in jail after a judge found the Winnipeg mom guilty of concealing the bodies of dead babies in a U-Haul storage locker.

The remains, found in varying degrees of decay, were found by employees after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.

Giesbrecht has filed an appeal of the conviction and is seeking bail while the case makes its way through the justice system.

But during a scheduled bail hearing Thursday the judge said she would not proceed with the application at this time.

Justice Holly Beard has asked the defense to file additional documents.

Giesbrecht’s lawyer, Greg Brodsky, previously said he believed there were at least 40 grounds of complaint to Giesbrecht’s conviction that would merit an appeal.

Crown attorney Jennifer Mann, said she believes some of the grounds have no merit and wants to see the defense explain a number of the seemingly “frivolous” points.

A new court date was set for Jan. 29, 2018, with Justice Beard requiring the defense to file additional documents by Jan. 12, and the Crown by Jan. 22.