Andrea Giesbrecht, convicted of concealing dead infants, wants bail during appeal

The woman appealing her conviction of concealing the remains of six dead infants, is now seeking bail.

Andrea Giesbrecht filed for an appeal in August and on Thursday will ask a judge to be released from jail while her case makes its way through the justice system.

READ MORE: Andrea Giesbrecht appealing prison sentence for concealing 6 dead infants in storage locker

When the appeal was filed, her lawyer, Greg Brodsky, said there were more than 40 grounds of complaint to the judge’s ruling.

Giebrecht, 42, was arrested in October 2014 – after the bodies of six dead babies were found in a U-Haul storage locker she had been renting.

WATCH: Judge sentences Andrea Giesbrecht to prison

The remains were found wrapped in plastic and stuffed into containers.

READ MORE: Andrea Giesbrecht found guilty of concealing 6 dead infants

During her sentencing, Judge Murray Thompson said Giesbrecht had shown no remorse and was not a “person of good moral character.”

Giesbrecht is currently serving an 8.5 year sentence.