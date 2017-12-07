Premier Brian Pallister set to deliver state of the province address

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will be giving his second state of the province address on Thursday.

Pallister will address the Winnipeg business community at the RBC Convention Centre around 12:40 p.m.

The premier is expected to discuss the direction the province is moving, details of the government’s economic strategy, carbon pricing, marijuana legislation, tax reform and health care changes.

The president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce, Loren Remillard, was asked by 680 CJOB if he thinks the province is headed in the right direction.

“We’re a year and a half into this new government’s mandate we know the focus on getting change in government, being more efficient, achieving better outcomes and doing so at a more cost effective basis for Manitobans is the priority. So again, the focus is the right one,” Remillard said.

Remillard said he supports government efforts to do fiscal housecleaning and deal with the debt, but he hopes to hear about how the province plans to help drive the local economy.

“We believe the private sector is the one that drives economic growth, not government, but government has a role to play in creating a strategy,” he said.

Pallister’s first state of the province address last year saw more than 1,300 people in attendance.