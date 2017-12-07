London looking for guidance as BRT planning process continues

London will look to other regions in Ontario for advice as the city implements its bus rapid transit (BRT) plan.

Wednesday evening, the rapid transit working group voted in favour of asking staff from other cities in Ontario to share information on how BRT was implemented in other cities.

Ward 3 Coun. Jesse Helmer says the more information they have on the project the better.

“I think what would be helpful is if we could get in some staff from municipalities and transit systems that have already implemented rapid transit, or are implementing rapid transit,” said Helmer. “I think those are things we should be bringing into the committee so we can have that discussion at the working group level. I think it helps surface some information that will be useful.”

Londoners will also have a chance to give their input on design plans for nine BRT routes in the city.

BRT project manager Jennie Ramsay says this is the next step following the approval of the bus rapid transit master plan last summer.

She says they’ll be looking at nine key areas throughout the BRT system.

“When council approved the master plan they approved the location of the corridors, so what we’re bringing forward now is design options for the corridors to see what they might look like,” said Ramsay.

“We’ll put the options side-by-side and also lay out what the benefits and impacts of each of those options are so the public can give their feedback and help influence the design going forward.”

Seven public information events will be held before the end of the year, with two more planned for the new year. Ramsay says all seven of the information sessions will be similar, so people can pick a date that works best for them.

She says people can find updated information and details on upcoming input sessions on their website.