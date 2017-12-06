Canada
December 6, 2017 5:41 pm

No charges will be laid in fatal crash near Guelph

By Reporter  CJOY

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash involving a tractor trailer on Highway 124, just outside of Guelph.

Matt Carty / CJOY News
No charges will be laid in a fatal crash that killed a 49-year-old man near Guelph last month, Wellington County OPP announced Wednesday.

David McCowan, of Rockwood Ont., was killed on Nov. 21 when his Dodge sedan collided with a tractor-trailer head-on on Highway 124 by Guelph Lake.

Police said McCowan was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

In a news release, OPP said the driver of the truck is not at fault and a vehicle malfunction was not identified as a factor in the collision.

