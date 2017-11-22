Police identify victim in fatal crash near Guelph

Wellington OPP have identified the victim in a fatal head-on crash near Guelph on Tuesday as 49-year-old David McCowan from Rockwood, Ont.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Highway 124 by Guelph Lake and police said it appears a tractor-trailer was travelling westbound and collided with an eastbound Dodge sedan.

RELATED: One dead in head-on crash outside of Guelph

Police said McCowan, the driver of the Dodge, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine if he was wearing his seatbelt and also which vehicle crossed over the centre line.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Highway 124 was closed through the afternoon between Watson Road and Jones Base Line for the investigation and the cleanup of a diesel spill.

The OPP are asking for witnesses to come forward and call investigators at 1-888-310-1122.