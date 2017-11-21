One dead in head-on crash outside of Guelph

One person has died in a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer just outside of Guelph on Highway 124.

Emergency crews were called to the scene by Guelph Lake on Monday at around 12:30 p.m.

Wellington OPP Const. Marylou Schwindt said it appears the truck was going westbound and collided with the eastbound Dodge sedan.

The driver of the Dodge was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

“That will be part of the investigation, [to determine] whether or not the driver was wearing his seatbelt,” Schwindt said.

The driver of the truck was taken by ambulance to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Highway 124 was closed between Watson Road and Jones Base Line for the investigation and to allow for the cleanup of diesel that spilled from the truck.

OPP are looking for witnesses and they are asked to call 1-888-310-1122.