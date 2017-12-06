Peterborough Petes forward Jonathan Ang invited to Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp

Jonathan Ang leads the Peterborough Petes with 14 goals, 19 assists and 33 points this season.

On Wednesday, he was one of 32 players invited to Team Canada’s World Junior selection camp.

Ang will compete for a spot on Canada’s final 23-man roster, which will head to Buffalo on Boxing Day for the start of the World Junior tournament.

READ MORE: Peterborough Petes forward Jonathan Ang off to fast start

“It’s an honour to be given the opportunity to attend selection camp,” said Ang. “Growing up and watching the World Juniors every year, it’s an unbelievable feeling to be considered for this year’s National Junior Team and to be given a chance to represent our country.”

Congratulations to Petes centre @jonathanang21, who has been invited to attend Canada's 2018 National Junior Team Sport Check Selection Camp! pic.twitter.com/UoshstTG18 — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) December 6, 2017

Petes goalie Dylan Wells and Peterborough native Owen Tippett of the Mississauga Steelheads were not invited to camp.

The camp will run from Dec. 13 to 15 in St. Catharines.