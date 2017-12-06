Saskatoon weather outlook: -30 wind chills move out, positive temps pop in

After -30 wind chills move back into Saskatoon, positive temperatures get ready to pop back in.

Saskatoon Forecast

Wednesday

-32 is what it felt like with wind chill in Saskatoon to start the day as temperatures tumbled back to a chilly -23 this morning after light snow eased and clouds cleared overnight.

We managed to make it back into the minus teens with some thick fog at times during the morning under mostly sunny skies and wind chills in the mid -20s.

It's a cold morning, but wind chills have warmed out of the -30s to -25 now, at a current temperature of -20 in Saskatoon https://t.co/JqpBJMbY1T #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ST72RArqY3 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) December 6, 2017

Clouds will roll back in Wednesday afternoon as warmer air presses in from the west, which should help bump us up into minus single digits for a daytime high.

Wednesday Night

Clouds stick around at times Wednesday night before we get some clear breaks overnight as we cool back just a few degrees into minus double digits.

Thursday

-20 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Thursday morning with sunshine and a few clouds to start the day before skies clear and we get into more and more sun during the day.

We can thank an upper ridge of high pressure building in for the sun and also for bringing in the warm air, with the mercury expected to soar up toward the freezing mark for an afternoon high, but breezy winds will make it feel like minus double digits still.

Friday

The upper ridge of heat continues to remain firmly planted just west of the region and as such, we’ll see more sunshine and warm air to round off the first full week of December.

It’ll be another warm day with temperatures climbing back up toward the freezing mark with breezy winds continuing at times.

Weekend Outlook

The heart of the heat in the core of the upper ridge pushes in on Saturday and may bump daytime highs up a degree or so above freezing both days with lots of sunshine on Saturday and more clouds moving in Sunday.

