Police encourage victim in video of racist tirade at Calgary Superstore to come forward

Calgary police say the investigation into a racist tirade caught on video at a northeast Calgary Superstore is moving forward, now that they’ve interviewed the man at the centre of the recording.

On Wednesday, Calgary police told Global News they aren’t able to disclose what the unnamed man said, but they did speak with him at length the day before.

It’s still unclear if any charges will be laid.

Police are still looking to speak with a fellow customer seen in the video, who was shoved when he tried to intervene in the incident.

According to a police spokesperson, investigators have tried to contact the customer multiple times, and have even visited his home, but haven’t been able to speak with him. They continue to encourage him to come forward to share his side of the story.

Police say they spoke with the cashier in the video, as well as other Superstore staff who witnessed the incident, on Monday.