December 6, 2017 10:24 am

Halton Regional Police launch holiday RIDE campaign

Rick Zamprin By News Anchor  900 CHML

Police are out in force this month for the annual holiday RIDE campaign.

It has already been launched in Hamilton and now police in Halton Region have kicked off their holiday RIDE campaign.

Drivers in Burlington, Oakville and elsewhere in the region will encounter RIDE lanes throughout this month near community events, licensed establishments, and in both residential subdivisions and industrial and commercial areas.

Halton Regional Police conducted 266 roadside tests during last year’s holiday RIDE campaign and charged 51 people with impaired driving.

Officers also issued 54 roadside suspensions.

