Alleged racist attack against Muslim woman on Canada Line being investigated by Transit Police

Transit police are investigating after a Muslim woman claims she was attacked on the Canada Line.

In a Facebook post, the woman said moments after boarding a train at Waterfront station on Monday night, a man got up and started swearing at her and screaming profanities.

READ MORE: Transit police investigating after video catches ugly racial tirade on SkyTrain

The woman, who wears a hijab, claims the man threatened to kill her and all Muslims.

The man then struck her across the face, she said.

The woman said the train was full of people but only one other passenger came to her aid.

She wrote the male passenger “pushed the guy away and stayed in front of me until the man got off at Vancouver City Centre [station].”

READ MORE: Man who went on racial tirade at Vancouver SkyTrain in court for possible sentencing

The Good Samaritan stayed with her as police and paramedics arrived at the Yaletown station.

The woman’s brother, Abdul Fadel, told Global News he is disappointed that in “a train full of people, not a single person, aside from one gentleman, stepped in to help out, especially after she was physically assaulted. That’s kind of sad to see.”

The woman said she was too nervous to film the incident but managed to snap some photos of the alleged assailant, which she then posted to Facebook.

Abdul said his sister didn’t suffer any serious physical injuries but she is still shaken up by the incident.

“Most of all, we’re really concerned about her well-being; her being afraid to leave the house, afraid to go to work, afraid to go to school,” he said.