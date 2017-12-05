Canada
December 5, 2017 9:22 pm

Jack-knifed semi blocks northbound lane on Highway 11

By Web Producer  Global News

Lumsden RCMP said a jack-knifed semi-truck was blocking a northbound lane of Highway 11 to Saskatoon on Tuesday evening.

The delay was expected to last up to four hours as the truck in order for the truck to be emptied and moved. Police said a detour route was yet to be finalized.

RCMP also warned of extremely poor driving conditions and recommended that drivers only travel if necessary.

