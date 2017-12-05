Prominent Vernon family’s donation helps buy new addictions recovery house

Thanks to a financial donation from one of Vernon’s most well-known families, there is a new recovery home in the city for people dealing with substance abuse addictions.

The John Howard Society has purchased a recently renovated house next-door to an addiction treatment residence it has operated for five years.

The house will provide affordable accommodations, for up to about a year, for ten men and women who will live self-sufficiently as they continue the path to full recovery after going through treatment programs. No drugs or alcohol are allowed.

“The great thing about sober living is it gives you that much longer in normalcy before being completely independent on your own,” says John Howard spokesperson Kelly Fehr. “Other individuals fighting that struggle walk side-by-side with you.”

The society was able to buy the house for $454,000 only because members of the Foord family, which owns the Kal Tire chain of automotive shops, donated $220,000.

“It became very clear to the foord family sober living was the gap in the community they wanted to invest in,” says Fehr.

The first residents move in by the end of the week.