December 5, 2017 5:31 pm
Updated: December 5, 2017 5:47 pm

West Kelowna homeowner confronted by weapon-wielding man

A West Kelowna resident was not hurt when he confronted a weapon-wielding suspect trying to break into his Glenrosa home.

RCMP said it was around 2:50 p.m. Monday when they received a call about the interrupted residential  break-and-enter at a home in the 3400 block of Turnbull Road.

Police said the suspect produced an unspecified weapon when he was confronted by the homeowner.

The resident was not injured.

The suspect fled the area on foot.

The incident resulted in a heavy police presence in the neighborhood including a police service dog.

An area resident told Global News that police were also using their helicopter to try and track down the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

Police are now trying to determine if the incident is connected to other break-and-enters in the area.

“Police are investigating whether or not the interrupted break-and-enter on Turnbull Road is related to two other area residential break-and-enters, one on Preston Road and one on Lansbury Way,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.

