Kensington Manor landlord calls building collapse notice ‘an absolute lie’

The owner of a Calgary apartment and retail complex is refuting the city’s declaration that the building was at risk of “imminent collapse,” but the city is standing by its decision.

Don Lowe, the owner and landlord of Kensington Manor, which was hastily evacuated on the evening of Nov. 23 due to structural concerns, said in an email the city overreacted when it made the call.

Approximately 125 people were given just a couple of hours to evacuate from 57 units in the eight-storey building they called home. In an email at the time, the Calgary Fire Department said there was risk of “possible imminent collapse.”

“This is an absolute lie — a complete fabrication,” Lowe said on Monday. “No such situation existed then nor does it exist now.”

Lowe said engineers were called to inspect the building after a a defection was found on one of the floors during a financing inspection that began in the summer. As a result of that inspection, engineers recommended on Nov. 23 that the building needed improved supports and “tenants should vacate without delay.”

In a meeting with the city and engineers later that day, Lowe said the engineers said there was no imminent danger. He said he asked the city for a 10-day window to allow residents to pack up and get out, moving with “speed not haste.”

Instead, Lowe said the city came back advising it would issue a “cease occupancy notice,” meaning the building had to be evacuated immediately. When engineers asked for another 24 hours, Lowe said the city said no.

“Never ever did we expect such a strict order,” he said, adding that both he and the engineers were shocked at the city’s decision.

He said the city agreed to a deadline of 11 p.m. — a time frame of about seven hours — for Lowe to notify tenants and for the residents to get their things out. However Lowe said he was called back to the building at 5 p.m. to find police and the fire department executing an immediate evacuation.

“Needless to say tenants are startled, angry and now are anxious as well.”

Lowe said the city has since agreed that saying the building was at risk of “imminent collapse” was an exaggeration.

“The city agrees with me and states that no such situation existed,” he said. “Ever.”

City ‘stands by’ evacuation call

The city said in an emailed statement that it “stands by its decision to issue an evacuation notice to Kensington manor residents based on the information that was provided by professional engineers who were engaged in the structural review of this building.”

The city said it “acted with an abundance of caution” to ensure the safety of the residents.

Lowe said the shoring work on the building should have been completed by Monday. He said arrangements are being made for a few residents at a time to go in and gather some of their belongings.

The city was not immediately aware if it owned the building before Lowe.

“The city would take the same steps for any property if serious life safety issues were discovered and verified by a P.Eng, as was the case in this situation.”