N.B. Tory MLA diagnosed with breast cancer, taking leave of absence

An opposition member of the New Brunswick legislature has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Dorothy Shephard, the MLA for the riding of Saint John-Lancaster, announced that she will begin a leave of absence on Tuesday as a result of the diagnosis.

Shephard, 56, received the diagnosis last week after a regularly-scheduled mammogram.

The MLA is reportedly awaiting a surgery date and a plan for treatment, but is optimistic for a good outcome.

Shephard says she has an older sister who successfully fought breast cancer about 15 years ago.

Despite the diagnosis, she says she plans to get back to work as soon as possible and fully intends to run in the provincial election next September.

