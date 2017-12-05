Suspect charged after woman reports indecent act in Athletic Park in St. Thomas

A 46-year-old man is facing a charge of committing an indecent act after an incident in Athletic Park in St. Thomas.

City police say it was around 1:30 p.m. Monday when officers say a woman walking her dog reported being confronted by a man.

RELATED: Voyeurism, indecent act charges laid against London man following incident near Ingersoll school

Officers say the man started yelling at the woman as she took her dog back to her vehicle in the parking area. The man approached her and she noticed he had long black hair and was dressed in women’s clothing, specifically a purple sweater and a plaid mini skirt.

Police allege the man then lifted the skirt and exposed himself. Officers say the woman reported he then began touching himself in a sexual manner and she got into her car to call 911.

RELATED: St. Thomas police officer charged in sexual assault involving youth

Officers arrived at the park and arrested a 46-year-old man and charged him with committing an indecent act.

He was held in custody pending a court appearance.