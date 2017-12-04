Lord Selkirk & Jeanne Sauve crowned provincial champs in high school volleyball

WINNIPEG – The Lord Selkirk Royals and Jeanne Sauve Olympiens both hauled in provincial championships in high school volleyball on Monday at the University of Manitoba’s Investors Group Athletic Centre.

The top seeded Royals successfully repeated as the boys AAAA champions with a four sets victory over the second ranked River East Kodiaks in the final. Lord Selkirk dropped the first set but reeled off three straight set victories to capture the title for the second straight year. The set scores were 21-25, 25-23, 25-18 and 25-22.

The Royals’ Nigel Nielsen was named tournament MVP while Jack Harrison was selected as the Royals’ player of the game. Luke Sigurdson was the Kodiaks’ player of the game in the defeat.

It’s the eighth AAAA boys volleyball title in Lord Selkirk’s school history and third in the last five years.

The Jeanne Sauve Olympiens won their first ever AAAA high school girls provincial volleyball championship.

The top seeded Olympiens secured the title with a three sets to one victory over the third seeded Portage Saints. Jeanne Sauve fought off a set point in the first set and battled back to win the opener 26-24. The Olympiens won the second set 25-16 before the Saints won the next set 25-19. But the Olympiens reasserted their dominance in the fourth set with a 25-14 victory to secure the girls crown.

Julia Arnold was named Jeanne Sauve’s player of the game while her teammate Katreena Bentley was chosen as the tournaments most valuable player.

