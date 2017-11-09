St. Paul’s Crusaders win back to back football championships

WINNIPEG – The St. Paul’s Crusaders won the ANAVETS Bowl for the Winnipeg High School Football League championship for the second year in a row.

The Crusaders downed the Dakota Lancers 35-0 in the division one final on Thursday at Investors Group Field.

Michael O’Shea, the son of Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea, scored a touchdown for St. Paul’s. Noah Dornn, Te Jessie, Nic Peters and Michael Asabil also had major scores for the Crusaders in the win.

The victory secured the Crusaders their 11th league championship in school history and sixth in just the last nine seasons. St. Paul’s was making their 10th straight appearance in the championship game.

RELATED: St. Paul’s Crusaders back on top in high school football with win in ANAVETS Bowl

The Oak Park Raiders won the division two championship game earlier on Thursday with a convincing 47-14 thumping of the Vincent Massey Vikings from Brandon.

Erick Rivera scored three touchdowns for Oak Park in the victory including both a 76 yarder and a 54 yard score. Ben Boyko had a pair of TD’s while Charlie Ringland and Chris Alexander also found the end zone for the Raiders.

Oak Park was relegated to division two for the playoffs after an 0-6-1 regular season in the AAA Potter Division.

It was the second football title for the school this week after Oak Park also won the junior varsity championship on Tuesday.

WATCH: 2017 ANAVETS Bowl Highlights

RELATED: Oak Park Raiders capture high school football junior varsity championship